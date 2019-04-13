Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. Here is the weather where you live: We are expecting severe weather over most of our area today. In the morning/pre-noon hours expect widespread showers and our southern counties and organize thunderstorms and our central and northern counties. As we head into the afternoon widespread thunderstorms will persist in the northern counties and will begin to form in a more isolated pattern in our southern counties. There could be a break from the wet weather between five and six tonight but another round of storms will come through after that. Though the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook has a moderate risk over some of our southern counties all areas should be prepared for severe weather today. Overnight we will continue to see showers and cloud cover. Sunday we should be clear by the early morning hours we should even see some sunshine into the afternoon. The biggest threats we are monitoring our gusty winds of 70 mph or greater, quarter size hail or larger, heavy rainfall that could cause a localized flash flooding, and medium risk for tornadic activity. Stay weather aware! Be sure you have a plan in place of what to do and where to go when threatening weather occurs.