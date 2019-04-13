Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of East Texas

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of East Texas
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday, April 12. A severe weather outbreak is becoming more likely as we get closer to Saturday afternoon.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 13, 2019 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 10:31 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 10:27 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion Counties until 11:30 a.m.

10:20 AM - Flash Flood Warning issued for Harrison, Panola, Shelby Counties until 1:15 p.m.

10:02 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby, Panola Counties until 10:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of East Texas.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, Smith, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Panola, San Augustine, Trinity, Cass, Gregg, Houston, Morris, Rusk, Shelby, Upshur, and Wood Counties in East Texas along with other counties.

The watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with KLTV and KTRE for the latest on severe weather as it moves across East Texas.

Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.