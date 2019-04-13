Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - 10:27 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion Counties until 11:30 a.m.
10:20 AM - Flash Flood Warning issued for Harrison, Panola, Shelby Counties until 1:15 p.m.
10:02 AM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby, Panola Counties until 10:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of East Texas.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, Smith, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Panola, San Augustine, Trinity, Cass, Gregg, Houston, Morris, Rusk, Shelby, Upshur, and Wood Counties in East Texas along with other counties.
The watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday.
