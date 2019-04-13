SFA playing for second bowling national championship Saturday

The 2019 NCAA Bowling Championship field is comprised of 12 teams with eight schools rewarded automatic qualification through conference championships. SFA, who is ranked sixth nationally in both NCAA RPI and the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) top 25 poll, was one of four NCAA national title contenders who received an at-large selection. Ranked No. 1 in the NCAA's RPI rankings, Vanderbilt joined second-ranked McKendree, fourth-ranked Sam Houston State and third-ranked Nebraska as the four teams placed in the championship bracket in Ohio. The remaining eight teams competed in opening round matches April 5-7. Opening round teams and matchups were determined by the NCAA women's bowling committee based on selection criteria and geography.