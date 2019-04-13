Storms cause downed trees, outages; severe weather alerts continue for ETX counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Strong storms brought rain, downed trees and left hundreds of East Texans without power overnight.
In Longview, multiple trees were downed on FM 968. At least two reportedly fell on homes. No one was injured, officials say.
Multiple power outages are reported across the area.
- Gregg County - 1261
- Smith County - 739
- Harrison County - 808
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday and severe weather is expected over most of the East Texas and Deep East Texas areas.
In the morning to pre-noon hours, expect widespread showers in southern East Texas counties and thunderstorms in the central and northern counties.
As we head into the afternoon, widespread thunderstorms will persist in the northern counties and will begin to form in a more isolated pattern in the southern counties.