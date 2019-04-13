Threat of severe weather changes multiple college sports schedules

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - With the likelihood being high for strong and severe weather on Saturday, several college sports events have been changed.
The second game of the SFA baseball series against Sam Houston has been moved to Sunday. The first game of the new doubleheader will start at 10:30 am with the original game 3 following.
The Angelina College softball doubleheader at home against Bossier Parish have been moved to Sunday with a start time of 5 p.m. The games could be moved again based on field conditions after Saturday.
The Angelina College Baseball game at Bossier Parish on Saturday has been moved to Monday and the game originally set for Monday with Tyler Junior college has been postponed to a later date.
