2 children killed during weekend storms in Angelina County

POLLOCK, TX (KTRE) - Hours after the severe storms rolled through Deep East Texas the Spangler family was picking up their property and trying to come to terms with the death of two children on the road in front of their house.
“I’m not used to that. I don’t have a job where I can deal with that," said Joe Spangler.
Spangler said he was on his porch when the storm intensified. He went inside to get his family to their safe room.
“When I went inside my dad was in a wheelchair and I had him get in the hall. I heard someone knocking on the door. It was a lady. The mom was saying, ‘Help me. Help me.’ I pulled her in the house and I looked at the road and saw her husband,” he said. “When I got down there I saw how the tree fell on her car and I knew it wasn’t good.”
Spangler stayed with the children until first responders arrived.
As he works to repair the damage to his home, he thinks about the children and the loss it brings to their family.
“One of our friends came up and said this is unimaginable. You can’t imagine that happening, a tree fall on a car while going down the road. Very upsetting. Very upsetting.”
