Efforts shift towards cleanup after deadly storms blow through East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After deadly storms blew through the area Saturday, efforts are now shifting to cleanup in several East Texas cities.
Strong storms brought heavy rain, hail, and possible tornadoes to the area. The National Weather Service says meteorologists are heading to the cities of Alto and Cushing today to survey the damage in the area. Two separate cells tracked through the area and NWS crews will confirm the damages wrought by each storm.
Two children were killed in Angelina County and dozens injured in the Alto area after storms rolled through East Texas on Saturday.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed one person was killed in the Weches community Saturday. They said weather service crews were out there assessing the damage Sunday.
Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis says the county is in the process of declaring a state of emergency. Crews are still searching through rubble and Davis says their top priority is making sure residents are safe.
Saturday night Davis signed a disaster declaration.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were killed in Pollock after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in, along with their parents, during a severe storm.
The Sheriff’s Department released the following statement about their deaths:
On 4-13-2019 at 2:13pm the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a tree that had fallen on a car in the 1800 block of Dewitt Henson Rd. Upon arrival of Sheriff’s Department personnel, it was determined that two children age 8 and age 3 were trapped in the back seat of the car under the tree. Rescue staff from Lufkin Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to assist. Both children were removed from the vehicle. Sadly, both children were pronounced deceased at the scene. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball conducted the inquest at the scene. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department investigated the scene.
One child was identified Saturday evening.
Eight-year-old Dilynn Creel died in the crash, according to a social media post from Central Elementary Principal Anita Byrd.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Dilynn Creel, 2nd grade student at Central Elementary. We will have extra counselors available for Central Elementary on Monday. Central ISD will be accepting donations for the family. Please keep the Creel family in your thoughts and prayers," she wrote.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the child.
According to Alto Police Chief Jeremy Jackson, about 25 people were transported from the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site and the nearby area.
Jackson said there are a lot of homes flattened and said he’d seen at least one home that was pushed across county roads by the storm.
A fire department representative later estimated the number of those injured was closer to between 30 and 40. According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, at least 8 people were critically injured.
Five helicopters landed at the scene to transport people to hospitals and multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene.
Campbell reported there was an event happening at Caddo Mounds when the storm struck.
“I have seen tornadoes but nothing like this, it’s just unbelievable," Campbell said. "You just see over that hill behind you the swath that the tornado took ... It was very wide and it stayed on the ground just about all the way through Alto.”
Anthony Souther, Caddo Mounds Historical Site Manager, said the event happening at Caddo Mounds was their annual spring Caddo culture event.
Souther said there was not nearly as large a crowd as usual as the rain kept many people away. He said there were still around 100-125 people there. Normally, that crowd would be more than 300. He also said the event is usually an outside event, but was moved indoors because of the rain.
Souther said there were three people outside when the tornado hit. They took shelter inside a grass hut on the property. Some people were also trapped inside the collapsed building. but everyone was freed.
Campbell believes there were two tornadoes that touched down in the area, adding that about 11 people trapped in their homes throughout the area. Law enforcement officers were working to check each home Saturday afternoon.
The last welfare check in the city of Alto happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Three people were injured when a tornado badly damaged a home in Ratcliff, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
Alto Independent School District has canceled classes until their buildings are deemed safe. Superintendent Kelly West released a statement Saturday evening via Facebook.
“Alto ISD has suffered major damage from the storms. We will have a crew here Monday to inspect the structural integrity of all buildings. School will be cancelled until everything is deemed safe for our students and staff. We are asking for all staff and community to keep a safe distance from all our facilities at this time. Please pray for our children, their families, and our community.”
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site has reported it will be closed until further notice. The organization released a statement saying they would be closed until further notice.
“The Caddo Mounds State Historic Site has been impacted by severe weather. The site is closed until further notice. Please monitor local news media for the latest information. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information. Please keep the community of Alto in your thoughts, along with all others affected by this disaster.”
Damage was also reported at Lufkin High School along with downed trees.
Damages have been reported in Houston County, where the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near the Austionio area. According to Game Warden Zach Benge, a home on Tadmor in the Ratcliff area was significantly damaged. Downed trees and power lines have been reported near Lovelady.
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage across Houston County.
In Longview, multiple trees were downed on FM 968. At least two reportedly fell on homes. No one was injured, officials say.
The State of Texas Department of Emergency Management has deployed a strike team from Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 to Alto to assist with search and recovery efforts.
The team was activated about 2:15 p.m. and deployed about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to SCESD2.
The task force is made up of teams from: Arp Volunteer Fire Department, Bullard Volunteer Fire Department, Dixie Volunteer Fire Department, Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department, Jackson-Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Noonday Volunteer Fire Department, Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Troup Volunteer Fire Department, Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Winona Volunteer Fire Department, Smith County ESD#2.
Anyone in the Alto area impacted by the storms is encouraged to visit the Red Cross assistantce center at The River church, 595 S. Marcus St./Highway 69 South.
The American Red Cross says snacks and bottled water are available and emergency medical crews are on site.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who wishes to donate items can do so at the Missionary Baptist Church located at 107 Elkhart Street in Alto. They are asking for things like self-care items, toiletries, and clothing. The Alto Police Chief said any donations are greatly appreciated.
If residents feel it is not safe to leave their homes, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.
Saturday evening the Marine Corps League packed supplies donated from Walmart to spend to Alto.
The Lindale Fire Department said they have also sent several trucks and firefighters to assist with recovery efforts in Alto.
According to Rhonda Oak with TxDOT, all roads in Angelina, Nacogdoches, and Houston Counties have been cleared and reopened for travel.
Multiple areas are still without power as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
- Oncor is reporting nearly 4,000 people are still without power in Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Oncor is also reporting 686 people are without power in the southern portion of Cherokee County. 146 Oncor customers in Houston County are also without power.
- The Houston County Electric Cooperative is reporting outage numbers are at 4,734. Crews are still scattered across the actress picking up downed lines, trimming trees, and making their repairs.
- SWEPCO is reporting 958 customers are without power in the Longview area Sunday morning. About 80 people are also without power near Marshall.
