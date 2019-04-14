Efforts shift towards cleanup after deadly storms blow through East Texas

On 4-13-2019 at 2:13pm the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a tree that had fallen on a car in the 1800 block of Dewitt Henson Rd. Upon arrival of Sheriff’s Department personnel, it was determined that two children age 8 and age 3 were trapped in the back seat of the car under the tree. Rescue staff from Lufkin Fire Department and Central Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to assist. Both children were removed from the vehicle. Sadly, both children were pronounced deceased at the scene. Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball conducted the inquest at the scene. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department investigated the scene.