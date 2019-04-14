Front of Lufkin shopping center collapses

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to a shopping center Sunday after wind caused the front of it to collapse.
According to a Facebook post from Lufkin Police and Fire, around noon Sunday, they responded to an alarm call at Screen Geeks to find that the front of The Palms Shopping Center building had come down.
Police said five cars were damaged and the area from Coburns to Red Wing is currently blocked off.
They said though we will not see more storms today, windy conditions are expected.
They ask that you use caution while driving, allow extra time to arrive at your location and if at all possible, just stay home.
