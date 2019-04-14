Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: As the system that has caused so much damage through East Texas continues to push further east, conditions are trying to clear and dry out. The surface low associated with this system will track into Lousiana this evening, and as it does we could see showers and a few thunderstorms wrap back into East Texas from the north due to the low’s circulation. Right now the severe threat is fairly low but we will be keeping a very close eye on Live Doppler Radar until we dry out. Skies will start to clear out tomorrow morning and the afternoon will be sunny, cool and windy with a breezy northwest wind at 15-20 mph. Highs tomorrow will only top off in the middle 60s. Sunny 70s return for Monday and Tuesday but late Tuesday we’ll see an increase in cloud cover then showers and thunderstorms likely for Wednesday as another cold front pushes through. Early rain chances for Thursday before clearing out later in the afternoon, and thanks to high pressure setting in on Friday, it finally looks like we just may get a Saturday with sunshine. Folks, please keep those affected by the severe weather today in your thoughts and prayers while they pick up the pieces from today’s storms.