Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A quiet end to an active weekend. Today we were graced with clear blue skies on a breezy and mild afternoon. Tomorrow will start off cool in the upper 40s but the afternoon will warm quickly into the mid to upper 70s with another day of sunny skies. Winds will stay breezy, this time from the south, at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching as high as 25+ mph. Increasing clouds and temperatures near 80 for Tuesday afternoon, then another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday as a strong upper-level disturbance digs into East Texas. At the same time, a strong cold front will set up to move through the area, firing off strong to severe storms in the afternoon. Currently, all forms of severe weather could be possible with the greatest threats being large hail and damaging winds but it is far too early to get into specifics on threats and to the hour timelines. Keep a very close eye on Wednesday’s forecast as we get a closer, more precise look at the set up for the afternoon hours. Once the front passes through, high pressure will set in for the weekend and chances are looking good for East Texas to finally have a quiet, sunny weekend. Stay tuned and weather aware for Wednesday. We’ll let you know if anything changes.