Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A bit of cloud cover to start off the day but sunshine will increase as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the middle 60s. Winds today will be very gusty, between 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Overnight we will sink to the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will warm to the upper 70s. Strong winds will be a factor all week long. We will stay sunny and in the upper 70s for Tuesday. Storm chances return for Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 70s. A cold front will come through on Thursday morning, dropping our temperatures to the upper 60s. As we end the work week we will dry out and stay in the middle to upper 60s. Saturday will be sunny and in the middle 70s.