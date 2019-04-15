Cherokee County family could only save a few family photos after devastating storm

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A family in Alto is counting their blessings after losing most of their possessions in Saturday’s tornado.
The Gonzalez family home, just southwest of Alto, is one of many that are a total loss.
"They were hiding here first, right here, but when it got really really bad, they ran with the kids to the other hall,” Natividad Gonzalez says.
As Natividad Gonzalez walks through her childhood home, she recalls how her family survived the tornado that hit her hometown on Saturday.
“My sister was taking a bath and my mom came to get her, and she threw a towel around her, and they went running over there, I don’t know how they did it so fast,” Gonzalez says.
Now, family photos lay in the front yard, alongside broken tree limbs and shattered glass.
“My mom is trying to save whatever she can because the house did not have any insurance, everything is gone,” Gonzalez says.
Natividad and her children have worked nonstop to clean up debris, to make sense of the chaos.
Fortunately, the Magnolia Court Assisted Living bus pulled up to assist.
“It feels really good that we can help because we realize that we are blessed, from what we’ve seen today, it’s a blessing,” volunteer Carolyn Blanton says.
The volunteers measured the children for clothes and shoes and passed out candy; a little sweetness after such a bitter blow.
The Gonzalez family say they are uncertain what the future holds but they do hope to rebuild.
