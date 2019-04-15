East Texas Ag News: How to make the most of grazing pastures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at what may be limiting your cattle and hay.
Agents at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Angelina county say one factor may be the number of acres available to graze.
Stock-men often look for more land to graze. You may want to look at if you are using your current acreage to its full potential.
If you have more pastures, you can divide up and cross-fence your pastures. This allows you to graze more animals.
Smaller pastures allows you to have more management for grazing.
Research says this gives you better, more efficient use of the grasses on your land. Creating more small pastures could increase forage by twenty to thirty percent.
