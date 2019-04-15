East Texas school districts cancel classes following destructive storms

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Multiple school districts have made the decision to cancel classes following the destructive storms that passed through East Texas on Saturday.
Alto ISD has canceled classes until everything is “deemed safe for our students and staff." The school suffered major damages during Saturday’s storms. They reported a crew was going to the campus on Monday to inspect the “structural integrity” of their buildings.
Woden ISD canceled classes for Monday reporting they were uncertain on whether or not the power had returned to their campus. They also postponed the 8th grade parent meeting.
Lufkin ISD reported their high school campus would be closed on Monday. The school sustained damages during Saturday’s storms and they asked students and staff to stay away from campus while the damage is assessed and cleaned up.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.