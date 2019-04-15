First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday

Currently, strong southerly flow has returned to East Texas. As we advance through the next few days, these southerly winds will continue to push warm, moist air into our area. As we head into Wednesday, a strong upper-level disturbance will track into East Texas. At the same time, another surface low will develop near southwest Oklahoma, increasing the southerly flow of unstable gulf air and deepening our moisture content in the lower levels of the atmosphere. We will see a weak cap in place(inhibition of storms developing due to dry air overhead) but a cold front and dry line will start to push through on Wednesday afternoon, giving the storms the forcing they need at the surface to begin firing off. This has the potential of carrying over into an overnight event. We all need to be very weather aware as we get closer to Wednesday. Now is the time to make sure you have your severe weather plans. Know where to go in your home if you are included in a Tornado Warning and make sure you have a way of receiving those very important weather warnings, either by cell phone or weather radio.