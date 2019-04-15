Focus shifts to helping community after deadly tornadoes hit Alto

Chainsaws and heavy equipment were out Monday in Alto as cleanup efforts continue after tornadoes hit the city. (Arthur Clayborn/KLTV Photojournalist)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | April 15, 2019 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:15 PM

ALTO, TX (KLTV) - Chainsaws and heavy equipment were out Monday as cleanup efforts continue after tornadoes cut a path through parts of East Texas. In Alto, employees from Nucor Vulcraft in Grapeland volunteered to help residents move downed trees and debris.

Jerry Flowers is one of those residents. He says he’s usually the one out helping when disasters like this hit. Flowers went to Houston to help after Hurricane Harvey.

“It's the most humbling experience I’ve ever had. I’ve always been a volunteer. I've always been the one to load my truck go help people in need, and here I find myself in need. the outpouring of people in this town coming to help us it's the most humbling experience I've ever experienced in my life,” Flowers said.

He says Saturday's storm destroyed every room of his home except for the one he and his wife took shelter in.

