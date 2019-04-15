Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: An overall quiet, windy and beautiful day in East Texas. Tomorrow will be much of the same, with highs climbing to near 80 degrees before the cloud cover starts to spill back into East Texas starting late in the morning/early afternoon hours. The weather again takes a turn for the worst, so Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. As we head into Wednesday, a strong upper-level disturbance will track into East Texas. At the same time, another surface low will develop near southwest Oklahoma, increasing the southerly flow of unstable gulf air and deepening our moisture content in the lower levels of the atmosphere. A cold front and dry line will start to push through central Texas on Wednesday afternoon, giving the storms the forcing they need at the surface to begin firing off and travel east into our area. This has the potential of carrying over into an overnight event and lasting through Thursday morning. We all need to be very weather aware as we get closer to Wednesday. All forms of severe threats exist on Wednesday, with the primary threats being large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging severe thunderstorm winds. We could see upwards of 1.00″-2.00″ of additional rainfall so flash flooding in low lying areas remains a possibility as well. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Timelines will be vague until we get a little closer to Wednesday, where we can give you an accurate idea of when these storms will impact where you live. Be sure to continue to check in and stay weather aware for updates. Once the front passes, Thursday afternoon skies will begin to clear out and sunshine returns by Friday, sticking around through the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s.