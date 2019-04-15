Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Lots of sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds today will be very gusty, anywhere for 15-20 mph from the south. Overnight tonight we will sink to the upper 50s. Tomorrow we will warm to the low 80 but we will see a bit more cloud cover. Gusty winds will stick around for the rest of this week. As we head into Wednesday we are keeping an eye on the storms that could come to East Texas. Timing wise it looks like we would see the strongest storms in the later afternoon to late evening. Thursday morning we could continue to see that wet weather but we should dry out in the afternoon. Sunshine and 70s will return to end the work week and start the weekend. Sunday we will climb into the low 80 and keep the sunny skies.