NWS: EF-3 tornado traveled 36 miles through multiple counties

The report said the tornado first touched down in a rural field approximately 2 miles north of the Neches River which is also the Cherokee County and Houston County line. It initially snapped several hundred softwood and hardwood trees at their trunks before destroying two single-wide mobile homes and ripping the roof off of a single-family home at the end of route 220 near CR-2806. There, winds were estimated to be the strongest at approximately 120 mph. The storm also tossed several antique vehicles near the home and then went on to snap another 20 trees before lifting after traveling 0.8 miles. The weather service said at it’s widest point, the tornado was 400 yards wide. This tornado has been rated an EF-2 by the weather service.