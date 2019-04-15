SFA baseball team helps with storm clean up at Caddo Mounds

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of the storms that blew through the Alto area over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin State University baseball team pitched in to help clear debris from the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site Monday.
A post on the SFA Athletics Facebook page stated that many buildings in the Alto area, including the high school and the museum at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, were damaged in the storms.
“SFA players and coaches helped clear debris from in and around the Caddo Mounds Monday afternoon in an effort to aid the ongoing cleanup efforts which will be taking place in and around the area for the foreseeable future,” the Facebook post stated.
On a related note, Johnny Cardenas, SFA’s head baseball coach, reached out to Alto ISD and offered the SFA Jaycees Field for the upcoming game against No. 6-ranked Douglass. The game will be at the SFA Jaycees Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Alto ISD’s baseball field suffered significant damage to its fence. The field’s press box was destroyed as well.
