WEBXTRA: Central ISD faculty, staff, students wear green to honor Dilynn Creel

POLLOK, TX (KTRE) - Central ISD’s faculty members, staff, and students wore green Monday to honor and remember 8-year-old Dilynn Creel, who died as a result of the storms that blew through East Texas Saturday.
Dilynn, a second grader who attended Central Elementary, and his 3-year-old brother Jace were killed when a tree fell on their parents’ vehicle in the 1800 block of Dewitt Henson Road Saturday afternoon.
East Texas News spoke to Anita Byrd, the principal of Central Elementary, and Christi Rowe, a grief counselor at the school. They said that many of the students are having a hard time dealing with the news of Dilynn and Jace’s deaths.
Rowe said the best way for parents to deal with the tragedy is to be honest with their children and tell them what happened without going into a great deal of detail.
During the day, Central Elementary students were asked to draw their favorite memories of Dilynn or what they are going to miss the most about him.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.