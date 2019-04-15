WEBXTRA: Community comes together to support family who lost 2 children to storm

POLLOCK, TX (KTRE) - Community members come together to support family of storm victims.
KTRE’s Stefante Randall spoke with family friend about how their coping with the loss.
Two children were killed Saturday in Pollock, Texas when a tree fell on the vehicle they were riding in.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dewitt Henson Road.
Eight-year-old Dilynn Creel and 3-year-old Jace died in the crash. They were riding in the car with their parents at the time of the crash when the tree fell, trapping them.
