WEBXTRA: SFA helping Alto ISD Athletics

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Alto ISD sporting events will be played this week. All home games are now road contest.The Alto baseball field suffered significant damage to the fence as well as the destruction of the press box.
The Alto baseball team will play #6 Douglass at SFA Jaycee’s Field on Tuesday at 6 pm.
SFA Head Coach Johnny Cardenas reached out to Alto ISD and offered the facility to the school for what was set to be their final home game of the season.
