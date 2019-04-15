17-year-old girl dies after 1-vehicle wreck in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 17-year-old girl died Sunday as a result of injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on County Road 120 in Jasper County early Sunday morning.
Two other people in the vehicle were injured in the wreck.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the one-vehicle wreck at about 1 a.m. Sunday. The crash occurred about five miles west of Jasper.
The preliminary crash report shows that Jarvis Samuel Wilson, 17, of Jasper, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup south on CR 120 when for an unknown reason, the pickup went off the road and struck a tree.
Wilson and his two passengers, Muquala Lazenby, of Orange, and a 15-year-old boy from Jasper were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. A doctor pronounced Lazenby dead at the hospital at about 2:36 a.m. Sunday, the press release stated.
Wilson suffered serious injuries in the wreck, and the 15-year-old boy was treated and released from the hospital.
According to the press release, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
Because the wreck resulted in a death, a voluntary blood specimen was obtained from Wilson, the press release stated.
“All information is preliminary at troopers work to determine the factor(s) that contributed to this fatal crash,” the press release stated.
