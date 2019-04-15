Caddo spirit brings tornado survivors together

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Caddo museum--gone. The grass house blown to the wind. Vehicles toppled like in child's play.
CC Conn, the treasurer for Friends of Caddo experienced the tornado that hit Saturday morning at the historic site on Highway 21, west of Alto.
"I felt a little pressure in my ears like you do on an airplane,” described CC Conn, a treasurer for Friends of Caddo. “And when I felt that the second time I threw everything I was doing into a drawer and did what I was trained to do when I was little. Got down and tucked my head under."
Jouse Gonzales, a SFA graduate student, was outside when others motioned him inside the museum as the weather worsened.
Seconds later, "It collapsed all at once. And just as it began it was over. One or two seconds, it was done," said Gonzalez.
Long enough for military training to pay off.
"I guess it just kicked in. People screaming for help. People were stuck under the rubble."
"When the sounds quit happening. When the falling quit happening, I dug myself out of there," said Conn who came away with a scratch and sore back.
“Everybody that was able to pull stuff started pulling things off. People looking for people.
Calling for their names. Just anything to get a response," recalled Gonzalez.
Caddo women who are nurses set up a triage.
"There was panic and it was very amazing how everybody starts working together when something like that happens," said Gonzalez.
Archaeologist Victor Galan was critically injured with neck and spinal injuries while ushering others into the museum.
Victor's wife, assistant Caddo Mounds director Rachel Galan never left his side.
“And as I was sitting there holding Rachel’s hand and waiting. We just waited. It was just so long to wait for help,” said Conn.
"It was approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours. They could not get thru the trees that had fallen. It was a long wait, but once they got there it was amazing to see 6 helicopters come down, and we had 40-50 plus emergency vehicles show up, 20 ambulances, state troopers, firefighters, and volunteers," said Gonzalez.
A bond developed like no other.
"I don't even know who all those sixty people are, but I feel like I would connect with them in a heart-beat," said Conn.
Gonzalez added, " We all helped. We all put in our best effort in saving everybody."}
The East Texas Cultural Alliance has set up a Go-Fund-Me account to support Victor & Rachel Galan.
While leaders look ahead to a long road of recovery, they’re thankful the museum and the lives of those affected can be rebuilt.
