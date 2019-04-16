Faculty and students at Central ISD wear green to honor and support the Creel family

POLLOK, TX (KTRE) -Leaving behind an empty cubby, a desk, a chair but filled with memories now of 8-year-old Dilynn Creel who use to sit there.
“We have had so much prayers prayed over us believe it or not this has been a sweet, sweet day getting to talk to our children here,” said Anita Byrd, Central Elementary School Principal.
Byrd said the school and the entire community has rallied around them to support.
“I tell you what this community has been the greatest blessing, the out pour of love and compassion for this family. God has just been glorified through all of this and my phone has not stopped ringing asking how they can support,” said Byrd.
Including grief counselors to offer assistance to students and parents.
“Let them ask questions and let them know that it’s okay to be sad you know we’re going to miss him, you know we’re all going to be sad and you’re going to go through stages of grief and that’s ok,” said Christie Rowe, Grief Counselor for Central Elementary School.
Students drew pictures of memories of Dilynn to help them deal with the loss and wore green to honor him.
“Some of them drew pictures of Dilynn being a friend and he was sweet precious boy,” said Rowe.
Byrd said with the help of the community, staff and prayers will help them get through this tragic time.
“The only thing that I can say that can carry you through during a time like this is the grace of God and I told mom that yesterday,” said Byrd.
School officials said they've talked about a t-shirt fundraiser and a candle light vigil to honor Dilynn.
No date has been set yet.
