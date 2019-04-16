Laci Kaye Booth makes it to American Idol’s top 10

(KTRE) - Livingston’s Laci Kaye Booth has survived another round of eliminations on American Idol.
Booth sang a Fleetwood Mac song, entitled As Long as You Follow. You can see her being given the news by Ryan Seacrest in the video below, as well as her performance of the song.
Booth got a standing ovation from the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, her emotional parents, as well as the audience.
She posted on her Facebook page on Sunday, saying, “I just wanna say thank you all SO much for the love & support. And I’m so so blessed to be in this position♥️ watch the live show tonight & VOTE for your favorite. Love you guys!”
American Idol posted a video introducing all 10 of the finalists Monday night.
