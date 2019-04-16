Laci Kaye Booth makes it to American Idol’s top 10

PREVIOUS INTERVIEW: ETN Interview: Lacy Kaye Booth talks about American Idol
By Stephanie Frazier | April 15, 2019 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:09 PM

(KTRE) - Livingston’s Laci Kaye Booth has survived another round of eliminations on American Idol.

Booth sang a Fleetwood Mac song, entitled As Long as You Follow. You can see her being given the news by Ryan Seacrest in the video below, as well as her performance of the song.

Laci Kaye Booth Sings Fleetwood Mac "As Long As You Follow" - Top 10 Reveal - American Idol 2019 on ABC

We will follow Laci straight to the Top 10! 🌟

Posted by American Idol on Monday, April 15, 2019

Booth got a standing ovation from the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, her emotional parents, as well as the audience.

She posted on her Facebook page on Sunday, saying, “I just wanna say thank you all SO much for the love & support. And I’m so so blessed to be in this position♥️ watch the live show tonight & VOTE for your favorite. Love you guys!”

American Idol posted a video introducing all 10 of the finalists Monday night.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Reveal Judge Picks - Top 10 Reveal - American Idol 2019 on ABC

Introducing your Top 10! ✨ Next stop... Disneyland!

Posted by American Idol on Monday, April 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.