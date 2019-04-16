NWS Shreveport confirms fifth tornado southwest of Chireno in Nacogdoches County

NWS Shreveport confirms fifth tornado southwest of Chireno in Nacogdoches County
"We got in the floorboard, and he put his body on top of my body to shield me from the glass," Donna Buckingham says.
By Stephanie Frazier | April 15, 2019 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 8:35 PM

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed a fifth tornado during Saturday’s storms, this one near Chireno.

The NWS says the tornado was an EF-1 and was located southwest of Chireno. They will have further details later on Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.