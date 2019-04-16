NWS Shreveport confirms fifth tornado southwest of Chireno in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed a fifth tornado during Saturday’s storms, this one near Chireno.
The NWS says the tornado was an EF-1 and was located southwest of Chireno. They will have further details later on Monday.
