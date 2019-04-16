Police release identity of 2 women found in notorious Texas ‘killing fields’

Five years later, on Sept. 8, 1991, the skeletal remains of another woman were found in the same area by two people riding horses. When medical examiners could not identify her, she was dubbed “Janet Doe.” She was the fourth female body found in the area in a span of seven years, police say. Janet Doe is now known to be Donna Prudhomme, age 34 at the time of her death. She had moved from Beaumont to Austin in 1986, police said, to escape an abusive relationship. In 1988 she moved to Seabrook where she lived in several different apartment complexes. She then moved to Nassau Bay in 1991.