Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A mix of clouds and sun today with gusty winds and highs in the upper 70s. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Timing wise, it looks like the worst storms will come through late evening and overnight on Wednesday. The biggest threats we are monitoring right now are gusty wind between 60-70 mph and large hail up to golf ball size. Tornado and flash flood potentials are low but not at zero. Stay weather aware! A cold front will come through in the morning on Thursday and sweep away the wet weather. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. For Easter weekend we will be mostly sunny and we will stay warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. As we start next work week we will bring back the chance of seeing more wet weather.