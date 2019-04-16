WEBXTRA: Food, water, other supplies pouring in to help Alto storm victims

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - East Texans have stepped up to help people in the alto area affected by the storms that blew through Deep East Texas last weekend. Stacks of food and water were visible at the Alto Food Pantry Tuesday.
Tuesday morning, the East Texas Food Bank dropped off a load of food and water at the Alto Food Pantry for storm victims.
Officials from Texas’ WIC agency were on hand at the food pantry as well. They were there to help people sign up for assistance. The WIC personnel also brought formula for children under the age of five.
No documentation is needed for storm victims in need of help. They just have to show up, and all manner of services are available for them.
