Lufkin's Maldonado overcomes car wreck and continues play in East Texas Open

After round 2 Marco Maldonado was the only amateur left in the Adam's Pro Tour's First Bank & Trust East Texas Open, but his status for round 3 was questionable after he was involved in a car wreck on the way to the course.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.