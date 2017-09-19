Jury trial for 2nd man arrested in connection to Grapeland woman - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Jury trial for 2nd man arrested in connection to Grapeland woman's murder gets underway

Testimony in the jury trial for the second suspect arrested in connection to the brutal 2015 beating death of Vanessa Melson got underway Tuesday in a Houston County district court.
