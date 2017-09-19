UIL places Cushing, Hawkins football teams on 2-year probation - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

UIL places Cushing, Hawkins football teams on 2-year probation

Two high school football teams that were involved in an altercation during a game have been placed on probation, the University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday.
