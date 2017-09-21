Nacogdoches grand jury indicts SFA professor on 14 possession of - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches grand jury indicts SFA professor on 14 possession of child porn charges

A Nacogdoches County grand jury has indicted a Stephen F. Austin State University economics professor on 14 counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography.
