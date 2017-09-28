Angelina County jury sentences woman who set up sexual encounter - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Angelina County jury sentences woman who set up sexual encounters to 10 years of probation

An Angelina County jury has sentenced a 63-year-old Newton woman who set up sexual encounters between her boyfriend and a mentally disabled woman back in 2016 to 10 years of probation.
