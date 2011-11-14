Huntington boy hopes to collect 1,500 canned goods for needy

As the holiday season approaches, 11-year-old Kenny Price begins collecting food for those in need.

Kenny has been successfully going door-to-door collecting cans since he was 5.

But this year he is seeing a decrease in donations but believes no one should go hungry on Thanksgiving.

"Well I just hope they would like to donate because I don't really like knowing there are people out there that aren't having a good Thanksgiving."

Kenny has a goal of 1,500 cans and hopes to reach it by Thanksgiving. Anyone wish to make donations can contact 936-212-3028.

