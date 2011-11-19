Dog agility trials bring animal enthusiasts together

The East Texas Working Dog Association hosts it's Third Annual Dog Agility trial this weekend.

Handlers from all over Texas and even from Arkansas bring their dogs to compete in the trials. Dogs of all breeds and sizes compete, with their handlers, in a series of obstacles and are scored on accuracy and speed. The event brings dog-lovers together to have an event that many times is only seen on TV.

"We're all dog agility enthusiasts. We love our dogs so we go crazy for it. We'll go through any conditions. We feel great, glad we have a lot of people watching today. And, it's a great group of folks. We have fun come out and have fun with our dogs. It's a great way to bond with your dog," said East Texas Working Dog Association secretary, Donna Work.

If you missed Saturday's action, day two of the agility trial will resume Sunday at 8 a.m. and continue through mid-afternoon. Admission is free.

