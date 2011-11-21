Lufkin man homeless for the holidays

He stands at the stoplight every day, hoping that the people driving by have something to give.

"It's rough," Dowell Evans said. "It's rough, just something you gotta put up with, stand out here long as you can then go home and rest."

Under the U.S. 59 South overpass is where 72-year-old Dowell Evans plans to spend his Thanksgiving

"You either gotta improvise or you wind up awfully hungry," Evans said.

Evans says he was receiving Social Security benefits, but was a victim of identity theft. Someone forged his signature, putting his money on hold, pending an investigation, he said.

No longer able to support himself, for two months he has been walking up and down the median just to get by.

"I make enough to pay for my room and get some food but that's it really," Evans said.

Evans says Lufkin is a generous city and gets a positive response from the people who drive by.

"I would get real good responses," Evans said. "They're great people. They give I tell ya people who I don't think have it and Lord knows I'd appreciate it."

With no family, spending Thanksgiving on the street isn't ideal but it's a way of survival

"Well it's not where I'd rather be," he said. "I tell you I'd rather be home eating turkey, drinking tea, watching television. It's a matter of living day-to-day."

Walking the median is Evans' only source of income and will continue even during the holidays.

