2 Nacogdoches men arrested for alcohol in a vehicle

Officers arrested two Nacogdoches men for illegal activity with alcohol in a vehicle.

According to the report, a Nacogdoches police officer saw a vehicle rapidly increase and decrease its speed multiple times, traveling southbound in the 1100 block of North Street, at 2:19 a.m. Sunday morning. The car also swerved within its lane, endangering an adjacent vehicle. It then, made an unsafe and illegal turn.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, the driver, Natias Alvarez, 52, of Nacogdoches, to be intoxicated and in possession of open alcoholic container. Alvarez has multiple previous DWI convictions.

The officer also found the passenger, Jose Torres, 18, of Nacogdoches, to be intoxicated. He was arrested on a charge for public intoxication. Torres was provided alcohol by Alvarez, who was also charged with giving alcohol to a minor.

