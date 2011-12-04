2 ETX men arrested after failing to yield to oncoming traffic

Two men are arrested after failing to yield to an oncoming police officer.

According to the report, the driver, William Thomas, 21, failed to yield to on coming traffic. Because of the failure to yield, a Nacogdoches police officer was forced to brake abruptly to avoid a collision in the 1500 block of Baker street around 1:09 a.m. Sunday morning.

The officer stopped Thomas, and during investigation noticed multiple occupants in the vehicle in possession of open containers of alcohol.

The occupants were discovered to be minors. Thomas was then arrested and charged with giving alcohol to minors.

Officers also discovered one of the minors, Tyler Walker, 18, to be in possession of marijuana.

Walker and Thomas were both booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

