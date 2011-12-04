4 Lufkin men arrested after a parking lot brawl

Nacogdoches police arrested four men after a parking lot fight outside of a local night club.
According to the report Nacogdoches police saw two men assaulting another man in a parking lot around 11:39 p.m. Saturday night in the 1500 block of North street.
The two men, Celestino Garza, 27, of Lufkin and Jose Garcia-Montelongo, 23, of Lufkin ran to their friend's vehicle, who was later identified as Fernando Gonzales, 23, of Lufkin, after assaulting Stephen Johnson, 22, of Lufkin.
Officers arrested all of the suspects. While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found a marijuana cigarette in the center console. They also found a handgun in the back pocket of the drivers seat.
Garza, Garcia-Montelongo, and Johnson were all arrested for possession of marijuana. Garza was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
