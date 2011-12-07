Volunteers needed to pack presents for Empty Stocking Fund

The Empty Stocking Fund of Nacogdoches County is trying to make sure families in need have at least one present to open Christmas morning. To make that happen, they are in need of a little help.

Wednesday night, volunteers loaded boxes filled with donated donated for those who need a little help this holiday season.

More than 600 families have requested help this Christmas and applications are still coming in. The number of volunteers have decreased and they are in need of some help to serve so many.

Sherry Williford, chair of the Empty Stocking Fund of Nacogdoches County, is looking for East Texans to open their hearts this December.

"Especially with the economy the way that it is a lot of times some of the families just can't be able to supply what they would like their kids to have a Christmas time," said Williford. "The Empty Stocking fund can help relieve a little bit of the stress on the family. It can also help kids in a situation where they may not have a Christmas at all."

The volunteers start packing presents for families Thursday night. Gifts will go out to 400 families this weekend. If you can't make it Thursday, the packing continues next Monday through Wednesday.

If you're interested in volunteering, contact Sherry Williford at (936) 554-4048.

