ETX scammers also looking for a holiday steal

It's the season for identity theft. Hard working families aren't the only ones shopping around for a big steal. East Texas authorities are warning folks to keep their mind on safety, whether buying gifts in a store or online.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Thomas Kerss says scammers use the holiday rush to prey on folks who forget to watch their spending records.

"Identity theft and credit card abuse are two of the main problems we face especially around the holidays," said Kerss. "People just need to be aware of the fact while they're in line doing their holiday shopping and paying out, especially if their using debit cards or credit cards try to safe guard your information."

Authorities offer these tips to avoid identity theft:

Start by keeping your credit card numbers out of sight.

Closely monitor your online banking.

Use cash when you can.

If your identity is stolen, call police and your bank right away.

