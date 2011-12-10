"Reindeer Run" raises money to provide Christmas to local children

Santa and all of his reindeer woke up bright and early to make sure all the children of Angelina County have toys on Christmas morning. Lufkin Community Partners hosted the First Annual Reindeer Run, benefiting the Rainbow Room, which provides toys for children who have been victims of abuse or neglect.



"It's great to run for a good cause to be running to help some children out. It's a beautiful thing it really makes you feel good, you know you're doing it for more than just yourself," said race participant, Del Graves.

Event coordinators began planning the run in August, hoping funds generated from the run would help meet the needs of the Rainbow Room. The tremendous amount of support from the community made getting into the Christmas spirit easy.

"We just saw that in the community there are a lot of people who want to be involved in this type of event and that are willing to get out in the morning and pay the registration fee. We've been overwhelmed, actually unprepared for how many people did want to run," said Lufkin Community Partners president, Tammi Axelson.

More than 120 people came out for the 5K run this morning. Despite the cold weather, all participants were full of Christmas cheer to spread to local children.

"There's tons of needy children out there and this is the time of year every organization has something going on to help. One more thing to help some people out, especially since it's benefiting the immediate community. It's not going out, it's the Lufkin area, Angelina County. They're helping our children," said Graves.

Some runners even shared friendly competition.

"It's real nice you get some comradery, little competition amongst yourself it's just fun," said Graves.



The race concluded with awards to the top three male and female runners.

