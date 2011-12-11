Holiday service brings German tradition to Lufkin

The Christmas service at Angel of Joy Lutheran Church on Sunday was not the typical church service found in Lufkin. The traditional German church service included songs, prayers, and customs unique from local churches. This was the fourth annual German service, and it's never limited to those who speak German. Everyone is encouraged to attend and get a taste of a different culture. Those who don't speak German simply enjoy the unique traditions and hear the sermon, which is the only thing spoken in English.

"Since I'm born and raised in Germany, I really miss the German traditions, said the pastor's wife, Inge Geye. "I thought it would be interesting for some people and very heartwarming for the ones who miss it just as much as I do."



The service grows bigger each year. The church will hold traditional services at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Everyone is invited to attend.



