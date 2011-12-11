Tour of Homes benefits the city of Nacogdoches

The Nine Flags Festival in Nacogdoches is still going strong as Christmas approaches.

This weekend, the festival presented the Tour of Homes. This year's theme was country estates. 15-dollars granted admission to tour four elegant homes, decorated for the holidays. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Historic Nacogdoches, an organization committed to promoting the unique heritage of Nacogdoches, while supporting the town's historic resources.

"The Tour of Homes gives people in the community an opportunity to give back to the county and the city of Nacogdoches we're very appreciative of the people who open their homes every year," said Friends of Historic Nacogdoches Board member, Rachel Underwood.

Each home is uniquely decorated, but each home shares the same theme. The Nine Flags Festival continues next weekend with "Christmas Belles", presented by Lamplite Theater. The festival ends on December 20th with a gingerbread house contest.

