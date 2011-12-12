Diboll appoints new police chief

Nine months and 28 candidates later, another East Texas town is swearing in a new police chief.

The City of Diboll is naming Ricky Conner to the post of police chief. The position sat vacant for most of the year.

In March, former chief Kent Havard pleaded guilty to theft charges.Havard admitted to stealing more than five thousand dollars from the city, even taking money from the police department's scholarship fund.

Ricky Conner is a Diboll native, he says being police chief in his hometown is a lifelong dream.

"It's always been a dream of mine to be the police chief of Diboll started here in 1980 and worked here until 1990 been gone about 20 years and it's always been a dream of mine to come back to my home town and be the chief of police," said Police Chief Ricky Conner.

Diboll Mayor Bill Brown says Connor's track record speaks for itself and that the city council has confidence in him. Conner will officially start at the beginning of the new year.

