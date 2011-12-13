Controversial Texas license plate will benefit Nacogdoches group

A controversial new license plate will soon be seen on Texas roads. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has approved a design that reads, "One State Under God."

A portion of the proceeds from plate sales will go to an East Texas group that presented the plate design. Glory Gang is a Nacogdoches organization the helps at-risk children throughout the Pineywoods region.

"Anytime our freedom of expression and our freedom of religion is protected any decision that comes down on that side I'm always glad," said Glory Gang director Richard Konderla.

Glory Gang says money from plate sales will help the ministry with general expenses and allow them to better support children.

