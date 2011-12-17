Nacogdoches church breaks ground on future sanctuary

New beginnings, for the members of Power of the Word Ministries, that's what today is all about. Pastor T. D. Hicks and his congregation stood in a field off of highway 59 marking the ground of their future sanctuary.

"It's our way of saying thank you God for giving is this place we're going to dedicate the land and the building totally to you and your will and what you want us to do," said Pastor T. D. Hicks.

The church was established four years ago and during that time they held services in a local auditorium.

Members say it was their faith that got them a place to call their own.

"We started out; we didn't even have a place to go. We trusted in him and tried to do his will and it's been a long four years and we've run into some obstacles but we still kept out faith and we're here today," said Deacon W. D. Scroggings.

According to Pastor Hicks this sanctuary was his goal from the very beginning.

"This has been a vision of mine for quite some time what makes it such a miracle and a blessing we've only been in existence four years so going into our 55th year the Lord has blessed us," said Hicks

Members of the church attribute their success to faith and this groundbreaking is proof their belief was rewarded.

"Lets me know what God can do if you keep the faith and get some dedicated people I just feel so great about this and so passionate about it I had to see this thing through," said Scroggings.

Since the church was founded they've grown from 60 members to 120 and look to welcome more members once the sanctuary is complete.

"Whosoever will let them come," said Hicks.

